Elon Musk asked Twitter users whether he should stay CEO. When a clear majority said go, he pondered which votes should count, before saying he’ll quit as CEO “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!”

Sure thing, Elon.

wiseye
The writer of this article laughs at Elon's supposed "failure" at operating Twitter, in my opinion, because he released President Trump's account from cyber prison which allows "the Donald" to post his thoughts on current events in the news. It's quite obvious the writer disagrees with freedom of speech laws when he bumps up against opinions that are contrary to his political bent. Continue to sob in your coffee because Elon isn't going away.

