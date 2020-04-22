Some day, in the not-too-distant future, there will come a time to look back on the coronavirus pandemic and our response to it to try to figure out what we did well that should be repeated, and what we did wrong we should try to overcome.
The pandemic has revealed plenty of good things about this state and this country. Private businesses and individuals are willing to step up to help. Our industry is flexible, with some able to change quickly to meet emergent needs, like the automakers who made medical face masks, the liquor-makers who made hand sanitizer.
