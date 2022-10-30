Count us pleased that Kanye West, or Ye, is locked out of Twitter and Instagram and is no longer represented by the Creative Artists Agency. He may be creative and he may be an artist, but one of the world’s most powerful talent firms has no obligation to advance the career of a man who, tormented by who knows what psychological problems, has lately and unapologetically spouted anti-Semitic bile to millions.
We were further pleased when West’s corporate partner Adidas followed suit. A now-enlightened German shoemaker that once played footsie with Nazis should be especially sensitive to having one of its promoters promote Jew hatred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.