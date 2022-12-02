With unanimous Democratic support and a dozen Republican votes, the Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate and will soon land on President Joe Biden’s desk, virtuously affirming that the United States will protect same-sex unions. That this is happening just 26 years after the bill’s nasty twin, the Defense of Marriage Act, passed both houses by veto-proof majorities – and a Democratic president signed it into law – is a testament to the power of a movement to change minds.
Many have marveled over the speed with which marriage between two men or two women, once broadly considered a serious threat to core family values, has been embraced throughout the nation.
