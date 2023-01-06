A front loader dumps snow into a dump truck along a residential street in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 29, 2022. The region dug out from a holiday weekend blizzard that brought hurricane-force wind gusts, more than 4 feet of snow and is blamed for multiple deaths.
When, in February 2021, the temperatures in parts of Texas dropped to the lower teens, crashing the power infrastructure, officials were at a loss dealing with a problem that they simply hadn’t had before and people died as a result.
The same was true later that year in the Pacific Northwest as temperatures hit 115 degrees, baking Oregon and Washington to the point that cables literally melted and roads buckled in a region where most homes don’t have A/C and people died as a result.
