There’s legislation recently introduced in Lansing that would impact Grand Haven in a positive, long-overdue way.
State Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, announced Monday that he has introduced a bill that would name a portion of U.S. 31 in northern Ottawa County to honor the late Scott Flahive, a Grand Haven police officer who fell in the line of duty in 1994.
“Scott Flahive was a hero who had been on the Grand Haven police force less than a year when his life was taken from us,” Victory said. “It is a privilege to help honor Scott in this way by introducing a measure to name a portion of U.S. 31 after him. May we all remember how he served us during his time on the force.”
Flahive was fatally shot on Beacon Boulevard while attempting to apprehend an escaped inmate of the Ottawa County Jail, which at that time was in downtown Grand Haven. Dec. 13 will be the 25th anniversary of that tragic incident.
The city honored Flahive several years ago by naming the boat launch at its East Grand River Park for him, and a classic car cruise every summer memorializes Flahive as it raises money for a scholarship fund.
Flahive was gunned down near Taylor Avenue, where there is a small memorial in the boulevard median near that spot. Now, with Victory’s proposed measure, the entire length of Beacon (U.S. 31) from Robbins Road to the drawbridge would honor the city’s last (we can only hope) fallen police officer by naming that stretch of the boulevard as the “Officer Scott Flahive Memorial Highway.”
Senate Bill 527 has been referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
We salute Victory for proposing this honor, and we hope his colleagues in Lansing are wise enough to expeditiously push it through.
Our Views reflects the majority opinion of the members of the Grand Haven Tribune editorial board. What do you think? Email us a letter to the editor to news@grandhaventribune.com.
