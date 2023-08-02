While the Tribune will accept letters to the editor regarding the upcoming elections, we do not publish campaign letters by the candidates themselves. Candidates are asked to call Tribune advertising representative Kim Street at 616-604-8675.
And remember, letters must be no more than 300 words in length and each writer is restricted to one letter every two weeks. Your full name and address are required.
