Thumbs up to the Grand Haven High School’s G.R.E.E.N. Club and their fundraising efforts to build a monarch butterfly garden at the high school.
Thumbs down to a rise in fatal car crashes in 2021 causing the deaths of nearly 43,000 across the U.S. due to impaired or distracted driving and speeding. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says this is the highest number of deaths in 16 years.
