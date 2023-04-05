Thumbs up to Grand Rapids native Christina Koch, one of four astronauts selected for NASA’s Artemis II mission around the moon. NASA says the 10-day flight will pave the way for future missions to the moon’s surface, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
