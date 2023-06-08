It’s an unfair and unimaginable predicament that Haiti, a country besieged by political instability, gang violence and a collapse of its government, is at the center of yet another natural crisis.
Days after heavy rain washed away part of a bridge and left 19,000 people homeless, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the southwest part of the country on Tuesday. Considered moderate, the earthquake might not compare to the one that devastated the country in 2010. Yet disasters of any magnitude take a toll on a nation caught up in crisis after crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.