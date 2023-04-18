There is so much turmoil, tragedy, and heartache coming at us at all times lately, sometimes you don’t even realize the heaviness you’re carrying until something happens that lightens your load. It doesn’t even have to be monumental, it just has to matter. And when it’s something that matters to your kids, something that fills them with immense happiness, well, the heaviness of the world doesn’t have a chance.
My son plays on the University of Michigan D3 club hockey team. His freshman year they were ranked No. 1 in the nation, but as they were preparing to head to the national championships, like so many other heart wrenching COVID stories, the pandemic stole their opportunity away. The following year they lost an overtime heartbreaker in the semifinal, and last year they were runners up by a single goal, to the very same team – a team they just couldn’t seem to get past, and hadn’t beaten for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.