What family of a 35-year-old man wouldn’t welcome the news that he intended to leave home and make his own way in the world with his wife and son?
What family, or group of friends and peers, would begrudge such a young man seeking a better life for his family and a more meaningful vocation for himself?
Prince Harry, sixth in line for the British throne, and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, sparked a bonfire of outrage when they took to Instagram to announce their plans to “step back” from their duties as “senior royals.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America as they raise their son, 8-month-old Archie.
And this, somehow, is a scandal. The British press is in an uproar. Various pundits have denounced Harry for shirking his duty and Meghan for being a social-climbing manipulator. Reportedly, wax figures of Harry and Meghan have been removed from the Madame Tussauds wax museum – the ultimate cancellation in the cancel culture wars.
Queen Elizabeth II responded by summoning Prince Harry to a meeting with her, his brother and their father over his future, his freedom and his obligations to the monarchy. The result was a measured statement in which the queen said that while she preferred Harry and Meghan to continue with the status quo, she would allow the couple more independence. Details, her majesty said, would be worked out later.
The prince and his partner have also indicated that they hope to become financially independent, which means, presumably, work of some kind. This is a bad thing?
The critics need to calm down and admit that these two people are entitled to find their own path and follow their bliss – like anyone else.
What’s going on here is not nefarious, selfish or strange. The famous and beautiful young couple do not want to spend the rest of their lives waving and smiling, being waited on and being hounded by tabloid ghouls and celebrity trolls. Being a minor royal – senior is still minor – is not a powerful or substantive job. Harry will never be king. He will never make national policy. His royal title entitles him to endless receiving lines and appearances, for years and years to come. It’s a good job for a person who doesn’t want much from life.
Harry wants more. He is a bright and idealistic young man who has served his county in the British army and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He wants to do something useful and important with his life.
Meghan can surely resume her career as an actress, if she wishes.
Both Harry and Meghan are interested in philanthropy and supporting charities that they believe in. One is a mentoring program for at-risk young people in the rougher parts of London.
Together they have selected some 18 charities they wish to support, with their own earnings.
Prince Harry did not marry a fellow royal from some other land. And he did not marry a “commoner.” We don’t have commoners in America. Meghan is an American.
Maybe it takes an American to affirm that it is every human soul’s right to seek a better life for himself and his loved ones. It’s not only OK. It is human and noble.
PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE (TNS)
