Darts:
• Darts to Grand Haven Township for the dismal efforts again this year maintaining the existing township pathways. The section along Lakeshore between Hayes and Lake Michigan Drive, in particular, is in rough shape. The extensions to the network are welcomed, but the maintenance of the existing network – approved in the 2016 ballot – needs urgent attention.
Robert Mann
Grand Haven Township
Flowers:
• All of us at Fricano’s would like to thank the community as well as our loyal customers for attending the 70th anniversary of our grand opening. We are truly blessed to have your continued patronage and look forward to many more years to come!
The Fricano families
Editor’s note: If you have something for Darts & Flowers, please submit it by email to: news@grandhaventribune.com (subject: “Darts & Flowers”). You may also send it by mail to Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please include your full name and address. You are limited to having one flower and one dart published per week. Darts naming a business, organization or person are not allowed. A flower thanking a business for its normal business practices is also not permitted. The deadline to appear in Friday’s paper is 9 p.m. the prior Wednesday.
