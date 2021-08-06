We are grateful to John Naser, BLP trustee, for his tireless effort to “push the pause button and seek a second qualified unbiased solution” to the plans for Harbor Island. We appreciate Brad Boyink for his hard-working years given to the Musical Fountain and the new "Coast Guard City, USA" letters on Dewey Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.