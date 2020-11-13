Thanks to the Loutit District Library for their fascinating, informative and fun program titled "Become an Author with Aaron Zenz." Aaron explains exactly how he illustrates and makes children's books. I saw it by using the website's Facebook icon. It is a bit long for children, but one can note starting and stopping points to edit it to your child's attention span. It will be available for two weeks after the Nov. 2 live event. Thank you, Loutit Library, for such an excellent resource and high-quality program!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.