I want to say thank you to my special friend, John VanderMeiden III, for paying for a new sump pump and new flooring in our condo after our recent flooding. He has changed the lives of myself; my roommate, Debbe Doolittle (who recently broke her leg); our dog, Tootsie; and our cat, Missy. Thank you, also, John, for paying for my out-of-pocket medical expenses. John has always been there for us and continues to have such a generous heart. We really don't know what we would do without you. God bless you!
