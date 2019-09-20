Flowers:
• Flowers to Tri-Cities Garden Club members Pat Bazany and Janet Joiner for Triangle Garden cleanup at M-104 and William Ferry Park. Also flowers to the many TCGC members who maintain the gardens in the Ferry Elementary School courtyard, Weaver House, Planter Box 1 in downtown Grand Haven, the Ottawa County Courthouse Victims Memorial Garden and the Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Garden on the Grand Haven waterfront during the summer of 2019. Thank you!
Pam Brown
Tri-Cities Garden Club
Editor’s note: If you have something for Darts & Flowers, please submit it by email to: news@grandhaventribune.com (subject: “Darts & Flowers”). You may also send it by mail to Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please include your full name and address. You are limited to having one flower and one dart published per week. Darts naming a business, organization or person are not allowed. A flower thanking a business for its normal business practices is also not permitted. The deadline to appear in Friday’s paper is 9 p.m. the prior Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.