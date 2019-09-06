Flowers:
• I would like to thank Dr. Heidi Heckler and all her staff at the West Shore Vet Clinic for helping my Breslyn this summer when she was ill. Breslyn presented with symptoms that were difficult to explain and, of course, she could not say how she felt. Dr. Heidi was very thorough in working her up. Now I’m here to say Breslyn is 110 percent back to normal.
Char Nash and Breslyn
Grand Haven
• The Student Aid Committee of the Grand Haven Women’s Club would like to thank all the individuals and businesses that made our 64th annual book sale a success. The money earned will go into our Grand Haven Area Community Foundation fund for scholarships to aid non-traditional students. This program succeeds because area residents have been so generous in donating their gently used items and because community groups provide support. Additional thanks to Shape Corp., Coach Joe Nelson and the Grand Haven Bucs football team, the Harbeck Fund of the GHACF, Community Service of Ottawa County, and Rosy Mound School. We couldn’t do the project without Meijer graciously providing our boxes and the assistance of Frank Peterman and his crew at J and L Canopy. We appreciate all our club member volunteers for their help. A very special thank you to Shirley Hipwell, our first scholarship recipient, for her many hours of help with sorting and selling. And last but not least, thank you to everyone who purchased books during the Coast Guard Craft Fair in Central Park.
Janet Jackson, Mary Merritt and Cheryl Swanson
Co-chairs, Student Aid Fund, Grand Haven Women’s Club
