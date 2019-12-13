Flowers:
• I would like to hand out flowers to the enormously talented Grand Haven High School vocalists and musicians who recently performed their Holiday Spectacular, and to the hard-working municipal employees of the city of Grand Haven: the crews who plow our roads, mow the grass at our parks, maintain our water lines, etc. The young people who sang and played at the Holiday Spectacular blew me away. For example, after just five or six notes by the jazz band, I thought for a moment that the Count Basie Orchestra was in the house. Regarding city workers, I’ve never observed anyone dogging it or kicked back with a cigarette when they should be doing their job. As a retiree, I’m often on the street walking or riding my bike in town, so I have many opportunities to observe the work that’s done by city employees in our neighborhoods. Bouquets, sez I, to both the musically gifted kids of Grand Haven High School and all city workers with a great work ethic.
Len Bokuniewicz
Grand Haven
• A huge thank you to Dick’s Towing Service for helping transport the semi-trailer full of the props for the city of Bethlehem to Duncan Woods for the Journey to Bethlehem. The sixth season of this show must go on and we couldn’t have done it without you!
Susan Thorpe
Grand Haven
• The 46th annual Christmas Arts & Craft Show (Dec. 6-7) at the Grand Haven Community Center was a big success. Thank you to everyone who participated in the show: crafters, artists, volunteers, and Lori Dewitt for the great food. Thank you to the businesses and property owners who let me put the signs up. Apologies to the people who came to buy fresh wreaths; the person canceled two days before the show. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the show. See you next year.
Dawn Molenkamp
Christmas Arts & Craft Show
Grand Haven
