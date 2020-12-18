The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank those involved in helping bring in the holiday season this year with a Santa’s Cruise. This 12-mile cruise traveled through the communities of Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg to spread some holiday cheer and bring Santa to town. Vehicles and floats were decorated in lights and music to light up the streets. We especially would like to thank the city of Grand Haven, Village of Spring Lake, city of Ferrysburg, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office for their support in making this a memorable event for the communities. Thank you as well to ChoiceOne Bank, Centennial Securities and Redi Rental for sponsoring the Cruise.
