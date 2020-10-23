To my neighbors. My name is Jim Huyge, I am the financial secretary of your local Knights of Columbus Council 2975. You may have seen many of our members this past Columbus Day weekend doing our annual Tootsie Roll Drive at local grocery stores: D&W, Leppinks and Orchard Market. We were collecting donations for the special-needs community in Michigan. By the time the weekend was over, we had collected enough to donate $6,500 to Michigan organizations for our special-needs population. The local organizations we selected to receive your donations are Area 12 Special Olympics (Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties) and ARC (Advocacy Resource Center for people with special needs). I honestly believe your actions and generosity are the manifestation of God’s charity and love here in the Tri-Cities community. Thank you and God bless.
