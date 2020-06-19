We would like to send flowers to Pat McGinnis, city manager; Jeff Hawke, public safety director; Derek Gajdos, public works director; and Jeremy Swiftney, Grand Haven Main Street, for being so accommodating, helping and guiding us with the new areas for Porto Bello and Odd Side Ales to seat outside guests. You all have been so gracious and just willing to help us out with all the new rules and regulations. We are so excited to be back up and in business, seating more guests outside. You are rock stars!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.