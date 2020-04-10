— To the two pairs of bicyclists who passed me from behind without warning or signaling their approach while I was walking on the sidewalk on Waverly Street last Thursday evening. As a safety measure, it’s always good practice to alert pedestrians when you’re about to pass them from behind. In these days of social distancing, you should have moved off the sidewalk to go around me, or at least warned me soon enough so that I could have taken a few steps off the sidewalk myself.
