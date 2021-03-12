Griffin Elementary School would like to say "thank you" to all of the community members who donated to the GHAPS schools while they shopped at Staples. All Griffin teachers received a generous school supply bag of fresh supplies. What a treat for the middle of the school year. Thank you to the Grand Haven community for always being so generous to our staff and students!
