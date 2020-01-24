Flowers:
• A big “thank you” to everyone who gave their support to the firefighters’ Crusade for Toys. It was a great year of giving in a time of need. Thank you to all the local fire departments for their tremendous effort to make this program succeed. We also want to thank all the schools who participated in collecting toys and cash for the Crusade program. You all did a fantastic job. Another thank you goes out the Grand Haven Eagles for their fundraising, the American Legion Post 28, the Grand Haven Tribune, and all the businesses and organizations and individuals for their support. And to the shoppers, packers, wrappers, delivery and lunch people. We are blessed to live in such a caring community. We served 111 families and 282 children in the Northwest Ottawa County area this year. Cash donations are used to purchase clothing, winter hats and gloves for each child, all packaged in a family box with toys, games and candy. Also, we give the Grand Haven and Spring Lake special-education buses stuffed animals for each child, which numbered 166. Hopefully, we made Christmas a much happier time for these children. We hope that, in the future, these children will be made better citizens and pass the good times on.
