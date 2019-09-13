Flowers:
• To the dancers and music lovers at the Wednesday waterfront dances: You are the greatest! Your enthusiastic support meant so much the entire summer. Thank you for participating in this great waterfront tradition. We look forward to seeing everyone next year. To the Grand Haven Tribune: for listing the Wednesday waterfront dances in your Community Calendar this past summer and for featuring the different groups who would be performing each week. We also received a big boost from Cora Hall’s wonderful articles of June 8 and July 2. A big bouquet to your entire staff and also to the United States Postal Service for delivery of your newspapers with all the information. Your services are very much appreciated.
Grace Stanton
Dancing on the Grand Committee of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum
Editor’s note: If you have something for Darts & Flowers, please submit it by email to: news@grandhaventribune.com (subject: “Darts & Flowers”). You may also send it by mail to Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please include your full name and address. You are limited to having one flower and one dart published per week. Darts naming a business, organization or person are not allowed. A flower thanking a business for its normal business practices is also not permitted. The deadline to appear in Friday’s paper is 9 p.m. the prior Wednesday.
