A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
The kindness and generosity of a pair of strangers has left me stunned. Thank you, Pam and Katie Noble, for the new garden hose. I’ll be 90 soon and am a bit wobbly. One evening, Pam and Katie noticed me trying to go up my porch steps with a leaking old garden hose. They stopped to ask if I needed help. The next day, they returned with a new, 100-foot garden hose, hooked it up and rolled up the old hose. Pam and Katie didn’t know me; they saw an old lady who needed help. Thank you!
