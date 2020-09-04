Flowers:

Griffin Elementary would like to say "thank you" for the generous supply of pencil boxes donated by two Grand Haven community members, Doug and Lynnda DeVries. As well as a "thank you" to the Grand Haven Verizon Wireless staff for the generous donation of backpacks. Thank you so much for supporting our Griffin students and families!

