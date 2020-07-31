Special thanks to the Dake Corp. for the use of their parking lot. Thank you to the Grand Haven Tribune, WGHN and WAWL for promoting this event. Special thanks to our co-sponsors: Hall Family Chiropractic, Sunset Coast Cruisers and Yuno Karaoke DJ Entertainment for playing great cruisin’ music and helping out throughout the evening, and Gretchen’s Kitchen for the fabulous food. Special thanks to the Grand Haven public safety officers for their participation. A big shout-out to the work crew: Mary Chittenden, Gary and Ginny Marble, Dan and Nancy Glueck, Mike Balash, Duane and Karen Skinner, Troy Spear, Emily Hanson, and John Scheltema. Thank you to the over 60 raffle sponsors and 150-plus car owners who braved the heat and light rain to help us raise $2,725 for the Scott Flahive Memorial Fund. Thank you to all the folks who waved and cheered us as we went by for this 25th annual Scott Flahive Memorial Cruise.
