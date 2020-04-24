Darts to the protesters in Lansing on Wednesday, April 15. Very few people wore masks with no social distancing. No one is denying your right to protest, but you will return to your communities perhaps being exposed to the virus and, worse, possibly exposing your loved ones. Just. Stop. Please.
