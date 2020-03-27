I had my first experience last week working at St. Mary's food pantry and I must say that Dorothy Raha is an angel from heaven! God bless her for all her hard work and dedication to our community. She has been with St. Mary's for over 50 years — truly an angel among us. Keep up the good work, Dorothy!
