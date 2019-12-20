Flowers:
• A bouquet of flowers to the Grand Haven High School Honor Society and Lynne Bailey who helped volunteer at the Santa Depot the past two weeks. We could not have done it without you. The little kids loved you, and we are so appreciative.
Santa Depot Committee
Tri-Cities Kiwanis
• To all those lovers of outdoor Christmas lights: There are three beautifully lit trees located at 13888 172nd Ave. (on the service road from the Grand Haven 9 theater to Johnson Street). Mr. James Loftis, the owner of the company Alum-Tec Inc., is responsible for such a stunning display of colorful lights. Thanks from someone who enjoys those lights every time I drive by at night!
Cindy Movesian
Grand Haven Township
Editor’s note: If you have something for Darts & Flowers, please submit it by email to: news@grandhaventribune.com (subject: “Darts & Flowers”). You may also send it by mail to Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please include your full name and address. You are limited to having one flower and one dart published per week. Darts naming a business, organization or person are not allowed. A flower thanking a business for its normal business practices is also not permitted. The deadline to appear in Friday’s paper is 9 p.m. the prior Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.