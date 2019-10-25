Supports impeachment
To the editor,
President Trump needs to be impeached and removed from office as soon as possible. He continues to break the law and each week he tops his totally criminal behavior from the previous week with something worse. He is ruining this country and wrecking our relationships with the rest of the world. He has no compassion for others and is a very shallow individual. He needs to go.
Mary Rowe
Spring Lake
