Another use for masks
To the editor,
I have been supportive of wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 transmission, but I have stumbled on another reason.
The other day I got up quickly and did not pay much attention to my clothes. When I got to the store I realized I put on a dirty shirt and my shorts have remnants of the previous night's snack. I paused for a minute, but realized I have a mask. I'll just put that baby well over my nose and under my chin, and no one will know it is me.
Now all I need to do is get some T-shirts with my friends' names on them and I am golden. I can go around town looking like a complete slob and no one will know! Go masks!
Jeffrey Crandle
Spring Lake
Our next election choice
To the editor,
There is a lot to be concerned about these days: a raging pandemic, record unemployment and a failing economy. But we have an even greater problem looming in the wings. Trump is leading our country down a path that will destroy our democracy. His strategy is a page right out of Hitler’s playbook: (1) attack the free press, (2) seek support from white nationalists by targeting racial, religious and ethnic minorities, (3) purge government officials (I.G.’s) who expose his attempt to consolidate power, (4) isolate our country from other democratic nations, and (5) forge alliances with dictatorships (Russia).
It seems all the key institutions in our American democracy are being subverted to protect Trump and a shrinking white minority. Russian bounties on American soldiers, children in cages, federal paramilitary in Oregon, and undermining free and fair elections. Why are we not more concerned? The GOP’s response to Trump’s storm troopers is like the German conservatives who enabled Hitler.
Trump claims mail-in-voting will produce “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history," and he wants to suspend the election. But over 20 years only 0.00006 percent of votes by mail have been found to be fraudulent. Trump is dismantling the USPS to make voting by mail more difficult. It will be “rigged” alright. Trump and the GOP are intent on voter suppression.
The GOP won’t pass the Voting Rights Act proposed by the late Rep. John Lewis and they have been purging electoral registers, with the effect of disenfranchising racial minorities. Without unemployment relief, millions will be facing eviction. No address = no vote. More voter suppression. The latest surprise (LOL) is the intel that Russia will be helping Trump win — again!
I feel confident that America will weather the pandemic and recession, but I am very worried our democracy may not survive another four years of Trump.
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
