Clarifying election terms
To the editor,
Several terms are repeatedly bandied about by the people still sulking about President Trump’s win over three years ago, and I thought it might be helpful to clarify these terms.
Voter suppression – making it harder for unregistered people, illegal immigrants and dead people to vote.
Citizens United/dark money – allowing regular people to pool their money and make it more difficult for people like George Soros or Michael Bloomberg to control the media and the results.
Popular vote vs. Electoral College — the Electoral College system makes it harder for California and New York to determine the election. These two states are hotbeds for voter fraud. While on the subject of voter fraud, it is worth noting that after the 2016 election, 59 percent of the precincts in Detroit could not be recounted because of irregularities.
Racist/White Supremacist — any person a liberal can’t beat in a contest of ideas.
Fred Wheeler
Spring Lake
Public school teacher pay
To the editor,
The Detroit Lions had a win percentage of .219 for 2019, yet the average salary for players is $860,000. What would your attitude be toward one of their players if you should, say, happen to sit next to one on a long flight and he was copping an attitude? With a .219 win percentage?
Now, if you’re old enough to remember, public school teachers used to get paid about average or less compared to taxpayers in communities in which they resided. The main argument put forward for dramatically raising those teacher salaries was how unfair it was that persons responsible for teaching-up our kids should get paid so little while professional athletes — often poor role models — hauled down obscene salaries. Well, teachers won that argument and for a long time now haul down far more, nationwide and on average, than the people who pay their salaries.
So, how has that worked out? According to the recently released National Assessment of Educational Progress, quoting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, “The results are …devastating. This country is in a student achievement crisis, and over the past decade it has continued to worsen. … This must be America’s wake-up call. We cannot abide these poor results any longer. We can neither excuse them away nor simply throw more money at the problem.” For example, "Two out of three of our nation’s children aren’t proficient readers. In fact, fourth-grade reading declined in 17 states and eighth-grade reading declined in 31. The gap between the highest- and lowest-performing students is widening, despite $1 trillion in federal spending over 40 years designated specifically to help close it.”
So, if you should find yourself seated on a long flight next to a public school’s teacher who is copping an attitude, you now know how react.
William Doolittle
Spring Lake
