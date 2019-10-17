Ferrysburg City Council endorsements
To the editor,
I believe in direct democracy, and am proud to have been part of a recall, a referendum and an initiative in the city of Ferrysburg. In the upcoming council election, people will have the chance to directly impact how their city is governed. Three council seats and the mayoral position are up for election. Citizens can save the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve and address the Smith’s Bridge issues by voting for ethical candidates dedicated to transparent, open government and responsiveness to citizens.
Please join me in voting for William Montgomery, and writing in the names of candidates Jerry Sias and Debbie Murdoch for council. It is time for change. It is time for a government we can trust. Along with Richard Carlson, these three candidates will deliver what Ferrysburg needs!
Regina Sjoberg
Ferrysburg
Helping kids in need
To the editor,
Feeding America reports 10.9 percent of Ottawa County children (about 7,500) were food insecure in 2017. The 2017 Youth Assessment Survey reports the need is greater for minority youth, as 1 in 5 minority teens goes hungry. According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), 16,611 county students qualified for free or reduced-price lunches in 2017. Some county schools have a much greater need, where more than 80 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food can be harmful to people of any age; but it’s more devastating to children. Much research shows a link between food insecurity and poor child health and behavioral outcomes at every age. Hungry children are at increased risk of falling behind their food-secure peers. Research shows they tend to have lower reading and mathematics test scores and are more likely to exhibit behavioral problems (hyperactivity, aggression and anxiety). Kids cannot reach their full potential if they are hungry or worried about how to get their next meal.
To help kids in need, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and Ottawa Food work to eliminate hunger by coordinating Meet Up and Eat Up (MUEU) sites. Funding is provided by MDE through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. MUEU provides free, nutritious summer meals to all kids in the community to ensure everyone has access to healthy, nourishing meals when school is not in session. Benefits of MUEU carry into the school year by decreasing childhood food insecurity and helping to improve performance in the classroom.
Visit OttawaFood.org for data sources, contact information and how to get involved with this collaborative of more than 45 local agencies and individuals that exist to ensure all Ottawa County residents have access to healthy, local and affordable food choices.
Lisa Uganski
Ottawa Food coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.