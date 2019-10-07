Important characteristics for candidates
To the editor,
Honesty, integrity and a willingness to communicate openly. Three important characteristics that all elected officials should have. Before you go to vote in November, check carefully. Some candidates may not possess enough of the aforementioned characteristics to receive your vote.
Brad Van Hemert
Grand Haven
Wasted billions
To the editor,
Not on our country or citizens but to upheld illegals by using to assist in deportation proceedings started under Obama administration. In 2015, the former president allocated $2 million hiring attorneys to represent influx of illegal minors in federal immigration proceedings, money flowed through special program: Justice AmeriCorps through Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review.
After Trump administration immigration enforcement policies, American sanctuary cities created local funds helping illegals facing deportation. Chicago City Council approved $1.3 million legal defense fund. City of Los Angeles has a $10 million fund helping illegals dodge justice and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered another $3 million to provide more lawyers, yet L.A. has 50,000 homeless living on their streets, including our own veterans.
Baltimore created a policy to go easy on alien criminals in state cases to avert immigration consequences, instructs prosecutors to think twice before charging illegals with minor, nonviolent crimes. Baltimore mayor reiterted police and other public agencies in her city never ask about immigration status.
Two out of 3 Americans live in cities controlled by Democratic politicians, 37 mayors pledged remaining sanctuary cities even if federal funding is withheld, $27 billion funding is given to 106 sanctuary cities at present.
Obama brought trainloads of just children into the U.S., leaving their parents behind, he then housed them, taking care of their needs and education, children were allowed to talk with their parents twice weekly, all costing American taxpayers billions. Why? It all helped to double our $10 trillion debt in eight years. It’s no different than Trump’s separation today, while parents are being processed, yet media is out full force against.
Lawlessness of these cities brings new influx of illegals, some commit crimes are released, yet a citizen incarcerated, double standard unacceptable.
Wilma Wolovlek
Spring Lake
