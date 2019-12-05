Can we agree?
To the editor,
In a conversation today, we swung toward politics and I noticed we were not on the same page. Why? I asked. Answer was abortion. This person used to vote Democratic. My guess is that this person would agree with my concern about our lawless and crude president, but can accept this because Democrats support women’s reproductive health and freedom. I said that abortion should and would be unnecessary if there were no incest or rape, and if birth control were readily available.
I say to all of us, if I were a young woman on limited funds, where would I start a search for contraception? It seems to be Republicans who work against Planned Parenthood, and conservatives who are in favor of companies declining to provide contraception in their health care packages.
Roe v. Wade became a lightning rod in 1973, and a political split between liberals and conservatives. What it did was give women to end a pregnancy safely in every state. Movements to curtail this right are rampant. Many states have “trigger laws” to end abortion clinics if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
In spite of rifts, we should look for common ground. Can abortion be justified in the following cases: health of the mother, victims of rape or incest, pregnancy in very young teenager? Abortion rates are going down, and not in relation to increased restrictions.
Can we agree that we don’t know when young people experience their first sexual encounter? Can we agree that it might be helpful to make birth control information available and accessible without shame or judgement? I propose that we find school or church or secular counselors who can talk to groups of young people, or one at a time, and see what they think about sex, birth control and abortion.
Leslie Newman
Spring Lake
