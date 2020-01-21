Reversal by racism?
The Trump Administration’s ridiculous rollback on Obama Standards for School Nutrition
Guidelines is motivated by Donald Trump’s stiff-necked obsession with dissing, dissolving, and making disappear any Obama policy, even if it is a Michelle Obama policy. With obvious racist overtones, Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue chose Michelle Obama’s birthday, Friday, January 17, 2020, to announce a proposed rule change to School Nutrition Guidelines.
Lest you think the change was to upgrade breakfast and lunch options to further attack
childhood obesity and to improve public health, think again. Trump’s rules aim to let schools decide how much fruit to offer during breakfast and which vegetables to include in meals. Fruit could be replaced by sugary items and potatoes could replace green vegetables. Trump would also stretch what counts as a snack; allowing hamburgers to replace low calorie tidbits.
According to the New York Times article of January 17, 2020, entitled, “Trump Targets Michelle Obama’s School Nutrition Guidelines on Her Birthday”, Sonny Perdue said, “We listened and now we’re getting to work.” The point is to whom did the Trump administration listen? The small children who are experts at what they need for a balanced diet? The fast food companies ready to throw healthy foods and drinks out the window? Or – just to Donald Trump, saying that anything with the Obama touch, must go!
Nutritionists have condemned the proposed rule change, the American Heart Association said the rule would “put children’s health at risk”, but the witch in “Hansel and Gretel” would be pleased. How absurd for the Trump administration to rollback Nutrition Guidelines – just because they were initiated by an Obama!
Jo Bird
Holland, MI
Christians support for Trump
To the editor,
Christians’ support for Trump is now being looked at as trying to serve two masters. Christians are now dividing on which road they will follow, Jesus said only the narrow path leads to Him.
Repenting means turning from your sin and giving your life to Jesus (turning to Him, looking to Him for salvation). It doesn’t mean you will never sin again. We are all sinners in God’s eyes. The Holy Spirit works in you from the moment of accepting Christ throughout your whole life to make you more Christ-like.
Trump is very pro-life. All humans are precious in God’s sight. Trump supports freedom of speech which means the right to say what you think and that is what he does – granted, not always in a decent manner. He is not at fault for bringing the anger that is growing in this country (actually throughout the whole world). That anger is evidence of the battle raging in another realm that we don’t see but we are seeing the outcome of it and it affects us.
Trump told Congress many times to fix the immigration problem. Many of the so-called cages housing immigrant children and separating families were actually built and used during the Obama administration and before. It wasn’t so visible at that time because that would have tarnished his precious legacy.
Trump and Netenyahu are in the way of the one-world government. The Democrats will do anything they can to make Trump look bad and do even more to get him out of office. They would rather see this country destroyed than for him to be re-elected. America is not mentioned in end time prophecy, so what is to become of this country?
Randy DeYoung
Grand Haven
