Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.