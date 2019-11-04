Voting for Josh Brugger
To the editor,
I am writing in response to Ms. Glass' letter regarding Josh Brugger ("Your Views," Oct. 30), as it egregiously misrepresents the man, father and friend I know. Having been Josh’s neighbor during a portion of the time referenced by Ms. Glass, I give witness to the spiteful, unwarranted and unjustified antagonism toward Josh, his wife and children from Ms. Glass and her neighbor posse. Ms. Glass’ accusations and misrepresentations border on conspicuous defamation.
Ms. Glass questioned Mr. Brugger’s ability to serve the community as mayor based on his other commitments. Her statement demonstrates a clear lack of forethought highlighted in the knee-jerk emotional composition she submitted which substantively reinforces the reasons for supporting and voting for Josh Brugger. Ms. Glass validated Mr. Brugger’s community, government and small-business experience.
The family, faith, community and business experience Ms. Glass confirmed is the foundational experience we need in our next mayor to guide our city now and to a successful vibrant future. Thank you, Ms. Glass, for validating why Josh is uniquely qualified to be our mayor and deserves our support.
I will share two truths and one statement of purpose.
First: Since moving to Grand Haven 10 years ago, without exception my neighbors have been kind, helpful and welcoming, with the lone outlier being Ms. Glass and posse.
Second: Josh Brugger is a high-energy leader who will serve all constituents of Grand Haven humbly. His feet are firmly rooted in our history and his vision will guide us all to future success.
This neighbor and Marine will be enthusiastically voting for the experience, integrity and leadership needed to compete and excel for our community’s future success. I encourage all my neighbors to vote for our future success, which means voting Josh Brugger for mayor.
Ashley M. Livingston
Grand Haven
Endorsing Ferrysburg candidates
To the editor,
Four out of the six members on the current Ferrysburg City Council have never won a contested election in our city. One was actually appointed to City Council despite losing a contested election. A majority of the people who are serving on City Council have never had to answer to the public in an election. On Nov. 5, the people of Ferrysburg have an opportunity to choose their representatives.
Tim O’Donnell is the incumbent, and he believes Smith’s Bridge is unsafe. He only supports reopening the bridge if it is replaced, despite the fact that Ferrysburg has been advised by multiple engineering firms that the bridge can be repaired and made safe to re-open at a fraction of the cost to replace it. During his four years on council, he has voted to raise water and sewage rates, cut city services, close Smith’s Bridge, and authorize work on North Shore Drive that went $225,000 over budget.
I have personally spoken with write-in candidate Steph Rahilly on the phone and met with her in-person at a recent City Council meeting. My wife Emily also met with her in-person for coffee. We both asked her very direct questions about Smith’s Bridge, and despite being given these opportunities to give us her position, she chose not to definitively answer either of us.
I helped start Citizens to Save Smith’s Bridge, which is a bipartisan grassroots group that is interested in working with Ferrysburg to help secure grant funding to get our bridge repaired and reopened. It is our opinion that voting for William Montgomery, writing-in Jerry Sias and writing-in Debbie Murdoch for City Council is the best decision you can make as a Ferrysburg citizen, especially if you are interested in quickly, safely and affordably reopening Smith’s Bridge. We have chosen to endorse three candidates that we believe are honest, logical and compassionate.
Jake Stearley
Ferrysburg
