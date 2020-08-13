What language do we speak?
To the editor,
My knowledge of the Bible is limited, but I wanted to share a thought which I'm certain is not original. There are many languages (roughly 6,500), requiring different degrees of academic study in order to fluently master. However, there are two languages that are diametrically opposed, which don't include the 6,500 mentioned. One is of the world (2 Corinthians 4:4) and the other is divinely based. So one may ask how does this concern me and my life?
As many know, in the book of 1 John, the Apostle is basically referring to believers regarding their assurance of eternal life through Christ. (1 John 5:13) In Chapter 4:4-6, the Bible reads: "They are from the world and therefore speak from the viewpoint of the world, and the world listens to them. We are from God (John 3:16, Ephesians 1:13), and whoever knows God listens to us; but whoever is not from God does not listen to us. This is how we recognize the Spirit of truth and the spirit of falsehood." These are the two "languages" I referred to.
So, in this challenging world, have we considered what language we speak? Some may find this unimportant or irrelevant in their lives and may totally reject it. But according to the Bible, it's of paramount importance concerning our eternity. (Romans 8:14)
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven Township
