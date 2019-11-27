German prophecy?
To the editor,
Bill Huizenga and Pete Hoekstra think that lying about having sex with a White House intern is an impeachable offense, but using taxpayer money to bribe a foreign government to manufacture dirt on an American or cheat in an American president election is not an impeachable offense?
Outlaws (such as Bonnie and Clyde, Al Capone, Billy the Kid, and Donald Trump, to name a few) are heroes to some Americans. Asking Russia, China and Ukraine to interfere in our election is illegal, but for outlaw Donald Trump, it’s OK. He thinks a president could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not be prosecuted. His attorneys actually argued this in the Supreme Court!
If Rep. Huizenga votes against the articles of impeachment, we the people should vote him and the crook in the White House out of office next November. Does he want a dictator à la Putin, Kim, Duterte or Erdogan?
When I lived in Germany, some of my German friends told me Hitler did many good things after he was first elected. They would also wag their finger at me and say, “Your Hitler is coming.” If their prophecy is right, it will be due to people like Bill Huizenga, and those who vote against impeachment.
Thomas J. Donahue
Grand Haven
Pride in our young adults
To the editor,
Just attended the GHHS production of “Mama Mia” this past weekend. My concern in the future of our country has been considerably brightened by witnessing the capability of our youth.
My pride in our local young adults and community has never been greater. My interest in the 18-year-old voting age has been heightened.
R.A. Smith
Ferrysburg
