Lynne Sherwood’s accomplishments
To the editor,
First, let me say thank you to all involved in the planning. The Lynne Sherwood stadium at the waterfront is a lovely facility and an improvement to our beautiful waterfront and boardwalk. Ms. Sherwood would be pleased to see the results of her generosity.
Lynne shattered a glass ceiling in education in 1963 as one of eight females to be the first women accepted into the Harvard Business School MBA Program. This was a major accomplishment opening up opportunities and paving the way for women across the country. I was disappointed to see that the dedicatory column made no mention of this accomplishment. Our young women need to know about the role models who were not afraid to break barriers. Our GHHS female students and all others from around the area, country and the world who visit here should read that a girl from little Grand Haven, Michigan, could lead the way for others to accomplish goals once thought unattainable. It may well inspire local boys, as well.
Now, since I have heard that the stand at the entrance was temporary, I would like to make a suggestion to the people working on this: Please, add this fact to the dedication at the entrance.
Mary Warbasse
Grand Haven
