Reality TV
To the editor,
Even Trump supporters temper their praise by admitting that he’s rude, a bully, self-centered, has extramarital affairs and lies when convenient. But they immediately excuse these offensive qualities by saying it’s because he’s not a slick politician, or these traits are needed to drain the swamp, or they hold their noses and get anti-abortion judges, or they love to see liberals go bananas, or they find a flawed Democrat they think is worse.
However, if we focus on the daily stream of our president’s bazaar and often unethical behavior, we get caught up in the daily episodes of the Apprentice President. And when we focus on the shiny object (Trump), we fail to observe the long-term, systemic changes occurring in plain sight elsewhere.
He is gutting our country from the inside out. When the president of the United States says to beware of the “deep state,” he is sewing mistrust in the government – the government he leads. When he declares that Democrats are evil and anti-democratic, he helps divide citizens into warring factions. When he calls traditional news organizations the “enemy of the people” delivering “fake news,” he is sowing doubt about what’s true, and we begin to doubt what we see with our own eyes. When he undermines judges or openly intimidates witnesses or calls them traitors, he diminishes trust in our legal system. When he insults NATO and our allies with his America-first rhetoric, he weakens the alliances that keep us safe.
Trump has done and will continue to do all of these things. By making each day another episode of reality TV, he shows no interest in uniting or strengthening the nation. He willingly spends our national goodwill and institutions to create drama and followership. What’s worse, he’s doing it in plain sight to the cheers of his mesmerized fans.
Richard Kamischke
Grand Haven Township
