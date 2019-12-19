Give the people a voice
To the editor,
I was appalled when I read Thomas Garzelloni’s letter to the editor (“Your Views,” Dec. 11). I find it hard to believe that the people of Grand Haven don’t have a say in the issue of the cross on Dewey Hill. I believe that there is enough people who would love to have it back on display and that it should be considered to be reinstalled. What gives the mayor the right to deprive the good citizens of Grand Haven their voice in the matter?
If this issue had been brought to light before the elections, I think we would have a few different members on the board! These officials were elected by the people to represent the voice of the people, not to be a “dictatorship” when it comes to something as important as this.
Give the people a voice! If they don’t respond, so be it. This issue involves not only Grand Haven, but all of Ottawa and Muskegon counties.
God forgive America.
Harvey Rademaker
Robinson Township
The narrow road
To the editor,
Christianity and living under God’s direction used to sound really abstract and unnecessary to me. I’m certain I don’t stand alone in that statement.
I can’t seem to escape these two verses that Jesus said in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 7:13-14): “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”
What comes to your mind when you hear that? Have you given much thought on which road you are you on?
Carl Hatch
Grand Haven Township
