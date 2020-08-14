There are two Americas
To the editor,
During my earlier years of 1960 through 2000 I knew America would always pull together during wars, recessions and health challenges. There was an underlying bond of unity for the common good when threatened.
When flying as a naval aviator in the Pacific, we had an African-American crew chief, Keith, whose job was the final aircraft check on flight deck before the catapult launch off USS Ranger. All pilots and men in the squadron respected Keith’s integrity and skill — for obvious reasons! To consider that someday he and his family would be subject to voter suppression was as unthinkable as diving your jet into black Pacific waters during night operations. Anyone suggesting restrictions of civil liberties for our men of color would have been thrown overboard. We were a team!
A sense of fairness prevailed when large amounts of our property taxes went to public education even though we did not have children in any schools. Later, after adopting and having kids in school, we knew that sense of fairness would continue since others helped fund our children’s education — our taxes were insufficient for the number of kids we had in various schools. We shared earlier, and later others shared for our family. The concept of diverting public tax dollars for private schools was unthinkable — justice and equality had served our education system for centuries.
There are two Americas. We have an additional pandemic — an abyss in the foundation of American principles. Vote your values on Nov. 3. On Nov. 4, we will know who America is!
Paul McNergney
Spring Lake
What's on the map?
To the editor,
What if we could reduce the number of cars in Grand Haven and the need for more parking downtown and at the beach?
“Look at that sign, Honey. It says, ‘Free parking and a ride to the beach.' Let’s turn here.” “Amen. I’m ready to get out of this line of cars. It’s only going to get worse by the beach. And hey, did that say ‘bathrooms’ this way? The kids have had to go for the last half-hour.”
Turning right onto Coho Drive, our family heads west. They remember seeing the smokestack of a power plant ahead not long ago. Today, after passing soccer fields on their right and a small electric substation and a bridge on their left, they look ahead and see an amazing sight.
There’s a Grand Haven Welcome Center with bathrooms, bags of ice, and even a few shops selling ice cream, sodas and sandwiches. A sign says “all day parking,” and there’s a place to catch a ride downtown and to the beach on a trolly or an open-air tram.
Driving past the Welcome Center to find a parking spot, the kids in the backseat spy the newly constructed, 1-acre splash pad up ahead. “Look Mom! Water shoots out of the top of the pier and kids are playing with those pretty flowers that spray water. Can we please, please play here first?”
Parking the car, the kids forget about the bathroom and dash toward the splash pad. Mom and Dad stop at the Visitor Center, where they pick up a newly made map of Harbor Island. “Wow, this is amazing!” they exclaim.
Continued in two weeks.
If you have an idea of what’s on the map, write in the next chapter by going to the Grand Haven Tribune online and submitting your letter to the editor.
Josh Brugger
Grand Haven
What are West Michigan values?
To the editor,
In "Three truths and a guess," the column published in the Tribune on July 31, Mark Smith states that those who support the current president and his enablers "will never, ever be able to claim they stand for West Michigan values."
I have long wondered what is meant by that often-used term, "West Michigan values." Clearly, the phrase has religious and political connotations, specifically with Christianity and the Republican Party, but have these meanings been co-opted? Do values of West Michiganders change when applied to religion, politics, business or family? Does Trump's long history as a liar, fraud, misogynist, racist, demeaning bully, adulterer mean he doesn't represent West Michigan values? Evidently not, as the majority of West Michigan voters supported Trump in 2016.
Do West Michigan values include Christian values? In Matthew, chapter 22, Jesus give the commandment, one of many Bible references to loving your neighbor regardless of background. Like Christianity, most major world religions require kindness, justice and respect for all others in their beliefs. Separation of church and state only means that the state is not to establish or support any particular religion. But a person's values apply to all aspects of that person's life. Do those values include unnecessary separation of children from parents and caging minors to discourage more oppressed people from seeking asylum in the U.S.? Or defying the science on COVID-19, or failing to give leadership to fight it contributing to thousands of needless deaths? A couple of examples where Trump's policies violate the biblical "love your neighbor" law.
If the majority of West Michigan voters again support Trump this November, I will still not know the true meaning of "West Michigan values." I only know I won't find them in any Bible.
Cal Bosman
Grand Haven
