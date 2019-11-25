What a true patriot looks like
To the editor,
The exhausting drama of the congressional hearings into possible criminal wrongdoing orchestrated by our president appears to be winding down. The many hours of witnessing the protagonist/antagonist encounters have left me with some unforgettable impressions.
There was that electrifying moment, Sen. Schiff interrupting the hearing to read a tweet by Donald Trump as Trump attempts to smear and intimidate Ms. Marie Yovonavich, only to be met with a stern warning about the penalties for witness intimidation.
I found it to be a fascinating character study. Hour after hour, Republican questioners attempted to execute the smear of Ambassador Yovanovich, as ordered by their leader and their party. Hour after hour their efforts turned to ashes. One could almost feel sorry for them.
The process exposed a stark contrast between the participants. It showed us, on one hand, what ugly, self-serving abusers of political power look like. By contrast, the nation was rewarded with a long glimpse into what an American patriot looks like. She looks like Marie Yovonavich. She is an apolitical public servant. She is unassailably honest and capable. She endures risk to her personal safety in dangerous places as she serves her country, even as her president refers to her as “a bad woman” and makes veiled threats to her safety. Her integrity is her unfailing shield against the slings, arrows, lies and nasty tweets of her attackers.
Ms. Yovonavich has shown us what a true patriotic public servant looks like at a time when we desperately need the reassurance that such persons really do exist. We needed this dramatic presentation. We needed the reassurance that, at least in this instance, virtue really can prevail when confronted with vice and corruption.
Richard Brouwer
Grand Haven Township
(4) comments
Snort. George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Ulysses S. Grant, George Patton, Dwight Eisenhower, Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods, and Marie Yovanovich? Which doesn’t belong and why?
Of course, to a committed Left-Winger, an ‘American’ Ambassador who directs her country of assignment to stop prosecuting a George Soros/Obama NGO for diverting taxpayer dollars; who sits on her hands as her country of assignment attempts to interfere in the 2016 election to help the hapless Hillary Clinton; who colludes with the execrable Adam Schiff and then lies under oath about it, that government employee is a 14 karat, genuine true patriot.
Welcome to the Wonderland where Democrats roam!
It's an interesting slant on how many of the public, especially Democrats paint this picture as though the only true Patriots are Democrats. Portraying this Damsel in Distress scenario. When all the partisan Democratic dramatics came to an end, there was not one "witness" that could provide any proof that President Trump had did anything illegal. In the end Mr. Trump will be exonerated, reelected, and the true Patriots will be revealed.
WOW Edwards!!!!!. I guess this is what happens when you watch Fox News all day with your head in the sand .As the line from an old movie goes”You can’t handle the truth.” Bishop
I just stated the truth. Perhaps you need better coping skills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.