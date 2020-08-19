Do we really need more?
To the editor,
The “Other Views” piece on Wednesday, Aug. 12, “Michigan can’t count on federal government for bailout,” makes no mention of the fact that our state has used only a negligible portion of the pot of money already dumped in its lap. Of the $3 billion largesse sent to Lansing by the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act, “Michigan state has spent only 3 percent of its funds, while Detroit has spent over 90 percent of its funds, averaging out to 8 percent for the state” (www.crfb.org/blogs/how-much-have-states-spent-coronavirus-relief-fund).
Do the math: $2.7 billion hasn’t been touched. Does Michigan really need more? I don’t think so. What we need is the wise and careful allocation of the existing funds to ensure that our immediate needs are met while providing for future expenditures.
Bill Cate
Ferrysburg
Voter suppression is cheating
To the editor,
Responsible parents teach their children not to cheat, so they will be good citizens and adults of good character. So, why is President Trump cheating by unabashedly using his presidential powers to subvert the election, and why are Bill Huizenga and other Republicans not standing up and saying it’s wrong and must stop?
With the election nearing, Trump replaced the postmaster general with a wealthy campaign contributor who is bent on reducing post office effectiveness. He’s removed hundreds of sorting machines and letter-collection boxes, cut jobs, cut mail carrier hours, and lengthened delivery times.
Trump has made no secret of his motives; he announced last Thursday, “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.” In other words, our president is cheating.
The post office now joins a long list of Republican voter-suppression tactics, anti-voter policies camouflaged as anti-voter-fraud measures: gerrymandering, passing voter ID laws, purging voter rolls, eliminating or moving polling places, reducing poll hours, and now slowing down mail delivery hoping that some ballots won’t be cast or counted. With COVID-19, we can expect record numbers of vote-by-mail ballots to move through the post office just as the president cripples it.
Why is the party of Lincoln silent about this latest attempt to impede elections? Voter suppression is cheating and it robs citizens of their most basic democratic right; it moves us toward a less-perfect union and harms the most vulnerable among us. If Republicans want to win elections, they need to up their game, not cheat the electorate.
Richard Kamischke
Grand Haven Township
