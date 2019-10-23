Michigan screws safe drivers
To the editor,
I’m stopped, turn signal flashing, waiting for traffic to clear before making a left turn. Another driver slams into the rear of my car causing thousands of dollars of damage. Who pays to repair my car? In Michigan, and only in Michigan, I pay for the damage caused by the careless driver who hit me.
Wait, you say. It’s your insurance, not you, who pays to repair the car. True. But I pay premiums for my coverage, so it’s my money my insurer is using to pay for the damage.
I have an excellent driving and claims history. I should pay the lowest rate. But in Michigan, and only Michigan, my insurer must charge me for the recklessness of other drivers, like the one who hit me. In other words, I’m paying for the worst drivers on the road, even though I have a good record.
We’re relatively new to Michigan, so I don’t know who dreamed up the unique and bizarre system of at-fault drivers not paying for the damage they cause. While living in another state, my family was involved in three serious damage crashes, none our fault. The “hitter’s” insurer paid for everything, including replacement rental car and, in one case, minor pain and suffering. That’s as it should be. They hit us. It was their fault. They and their insurer paid. It’s the American – actually the global – way of making people who you damaged whole.
But, you say, what happens when the driver who hit you doesn’t have insurance? In other places, that’s covered by a very small addition to your insurance premium that covers the possibility of being hit by an uninsured.
It’s time for Michigan to recognize those with good driving records and let the bad ones pay for their carelessness.
Mac McClellan
Grand Haven
Let scales fall from your eyes
To the editor,
Ron Cooper, calling himself one of the deplorables (“Your Views,” Oct. 18), accused me and two other Tribune letter writers of passing on fake news, that we are either naïve, “not as bright as the average deplorable,” or lying.
Mr. Cooper made two points, first complaining that no one can lie as much as the Washington Post claims. He said, “12 lies every day” is “ridiculous.” However, the Post doesn’t just state Trump was lying, they give their evidence and their conclusion. That sounds like fair and honest reporting to me. Trump offers little or no evidence for his whoppers.
His second argument was an example of a trivial exaggeration Trump made which the Post went to the trouble of disproving. I concede that it doesn’t deserve to be called out. So, at Trump’s 1,000th day in office, the Post listed 13,435 lies, and I’m willing to concede the count is only 13,434. Cooper’s example does not reflect the severity of the vast majority of falsehoods in the Post’s list.
Mr. Cooper seems to be blinded to anything (and there are many) that disproves his faith in Trump. Today, for instance, Trump said that the entire geopolitical situation created by his precipitous withdrawal from Syria has left us “in a very strong position.” Ceding the region has certainly strengthened Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia but not the U.S. – ask Linsey Graham, Mitt Romney and many other Republicans. What Trump said was incongruent with reality; it was false.
Trump then said “the Kurds are very happy” about his policy, a policy which the Kurdish leader cried, “You are leaving us to be slaughtered!” Hardly the comment of a happy Kurd. Falsehood No. 2, all in the same breath. See how easy it was to find two falsehoods told just seconds apart?
Let the scales fall from your eyes, Mr. Cooper. Facts are tenacious things.
Richard Kamischke
Grand Haven Township
Huge conflict of interest?
To the editor,
Grand Haven voters, beware of electing Josh Brugger for mayor. How can a builder/contractor/developer serve as mayor? This would be a huge conflict of interest. Let’s not elect Josh Brugger.
Susan Brunais
Grand Haven
